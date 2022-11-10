American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Up 5.4 %

American Water Works stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.95. 33,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,465. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

