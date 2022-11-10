Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) EVP Sells $101,524.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

COLD stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 2,519,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after buying an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.