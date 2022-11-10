Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 60,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,265. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

