Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.47. Anaergia shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 9,800 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Anaergia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

