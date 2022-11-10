Analysts Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price at $52.07

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 69,059 shares valued at $2,730,363. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze Trading Down 6.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

