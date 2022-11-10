Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$96.36

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$71.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.95. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

About Cogeco Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.776 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

