Analysts Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price at $406.67

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

