Analysts Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $100.17

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

