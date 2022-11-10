Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $432.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

