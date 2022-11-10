Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $432.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.