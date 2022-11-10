Ankr (ANKR) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $215.31 million and $33.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,140.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009268 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00238563 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02120414 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $38,440,332.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

