Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.50 million-$123.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.39 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.36–$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Appian has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $101.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

