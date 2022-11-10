Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Buys 30,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,468.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.