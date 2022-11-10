AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Large Volume Increase

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,180,162 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

