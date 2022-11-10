Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $530.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 885 ($10.19), with a volume of 2342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($9.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £132.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,472.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 827.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($90,923.32). In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($90,923.32). Also, insider Henry Angest bought 25,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($236,039.15).

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.