Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,286 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

