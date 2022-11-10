Ardor (ARDR) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $76.82 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00087571 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00067943 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013208 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024180 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005507 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
