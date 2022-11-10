Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $11,931,215.40 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 751,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,158,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

