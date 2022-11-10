Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

