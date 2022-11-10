ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth $322,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.55.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

