ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth $322,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:BANX opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.55.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArrowMark Financial (BANX)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.