Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

ABG stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

