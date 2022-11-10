ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. ASD has a total market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00041515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00242185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07042669 USD and is down -30.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,865,052.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

