ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 562.5% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 562.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 10,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

