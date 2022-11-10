ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in October

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the October 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 298,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

