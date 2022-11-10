Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,630 ($18.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($21.30) to GBX 1,575 ($18.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,907.14 ($21.96).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,490.50 ($17.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,494.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,345.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,527.66. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,181 ($25.11).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

