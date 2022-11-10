ATB Capital Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.50 on Thursday, reaching C$28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,429. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.05.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

