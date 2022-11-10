ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.02 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

ATI stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,457. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,353.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 196.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ATI by 39.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $653,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

