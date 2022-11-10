Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Atomera Trading Down 11.0 %

ATOM opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Atomera has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $197.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atomera in the first quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

