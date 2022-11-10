ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 2.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 198,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 409,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
