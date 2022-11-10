ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 2.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 198,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 409,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

ATRenew Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.