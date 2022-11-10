Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 171,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,015. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.02.

About Builders FirstSource

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

