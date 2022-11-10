ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$54.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

ATA traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.82. 292,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.32.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.53 million. Analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.8258748 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at C$176,232.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

