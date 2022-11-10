Augur Price Hits $5.39 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00030707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $59.33 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002835 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000325 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
