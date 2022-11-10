Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $714.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
