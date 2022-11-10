AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading 23% Higher

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) traded up 23% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$25.63. 93,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 105,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on AutoCanada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$690.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3899997 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

