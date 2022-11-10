AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading 23% Higher

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Rating) traded up 23% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$25.63. 93,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 105,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on AutoCanada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$690.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3899997 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.