Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $14.88 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $438.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.88 or 0.00086842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,820,104 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

