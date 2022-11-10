AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

NYSE:AVB opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.59. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after acquiring an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

