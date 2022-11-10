AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

AVB opened at $158.98 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.