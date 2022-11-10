AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,100 ($35.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($31.95) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Investec cut AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,717.50.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Price Performance

AVEVA Group stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.