Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low Sells 7,700 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,519. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 314.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 167,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

