Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $133.29 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $677.67 million and $133.29 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.04 or 0.00041101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,193,932 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,843,929.67565285 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.01995325 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $187,922,132.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

