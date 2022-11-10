AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading 0.7% Higher

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.77. 10,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,868,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,837,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $376,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.