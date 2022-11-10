Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 721 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $168.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

