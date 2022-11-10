Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.27. 206,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

