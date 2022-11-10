Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.92. 170,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

