Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,382. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

