Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.7 %

WMT traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. The company has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

