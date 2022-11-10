Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.30. 60,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,013,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

