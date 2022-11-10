Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.17

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.17 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 232.60 ($2.68). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 232.60 ($2.68), with a volume of 1,607,458 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 496.63.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

