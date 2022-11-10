Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.19 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of BAND traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 837,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,014. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $492.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bandwidth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

