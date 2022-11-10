Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.97

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and traded as high as $90.52. Bank First National shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 18,342 shares.
Bank First National Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.
About Bank First National
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
