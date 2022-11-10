Bank of America Downgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Neutral

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSP. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

